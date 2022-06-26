CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 13.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.