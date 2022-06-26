Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share.

Shares of CCL traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 85,277,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,648,048. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $201,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $208,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $246,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.