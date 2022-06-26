Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $259.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.14.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $191.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $216.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.58.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

