Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CNC opened at $82.95 on Friday. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.44.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Centene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Centene by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

