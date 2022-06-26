Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB opened at $194.53 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $157.19 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

