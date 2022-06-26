Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 311.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 0.7% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

