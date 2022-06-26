Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

