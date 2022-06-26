Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

NYSE:BA opened at $141.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.44. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

