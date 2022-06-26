Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $185.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.70. The company has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

