Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF accounts for 2.7% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $46.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $46.14 and a one year high of $50.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12.

