Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $187.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average of $216.25. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.33 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.