Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.