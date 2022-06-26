Chardan Capital Trims CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price to $164.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Shares of CRSP opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after acquiring an additional 390,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

