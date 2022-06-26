Chia Network (XCH) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00144161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00070650 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

