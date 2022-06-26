Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Trimmed by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 4.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cigna by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cigna by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cigna by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $265.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

