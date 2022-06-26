Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $296.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $283.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.12.

NYSE CI opened at $265.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.58. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,233,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 7,038.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after buying an additional 239,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

