Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) VP Sells $22,049.58 in Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) VP Diane E. Baker sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $22,049.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,498.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.00 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $209.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

