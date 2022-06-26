Coin98 Trading Up 11.8% This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $100.67 million and approximately $29.43 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001761 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00098280 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010403 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000385 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

