Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.65.

COIN opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.16.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

