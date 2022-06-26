Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Tops $0.0152

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $93,942.62 and approximately $428.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00144291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071042 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014264 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

