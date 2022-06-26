Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

LMT opened at $419.04 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.04 and a 200-day moving average of $413.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.