Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,131 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,661,000 after buying an additional 836,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,766,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,318,000 after purchasing an additional 169,343 shares during the period.

FTCS opened at $71.22 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

