Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

