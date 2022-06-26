Colorado Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises about 2.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after buying an additional 579,702 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,181,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,735,000 after buying an additional 212,239 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,173,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,990,000 after buying an additional 127,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,902,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

