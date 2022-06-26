Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,765 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $115.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

