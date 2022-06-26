Colorado Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

