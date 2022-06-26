Comparing Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhong Yang Financial Group and LPL Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhong Yang Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LPL Financial $7.72 billion 1.96 $459.87 million $5.68 33.24

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Zhong Yang Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zhong Yang Financial Group and LPL Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhong Yang Financial Group N/A N/A N/A LPL Financial 5.74% 35.82% 7.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of LPL Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of LPL Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zhong Yang Financial Group and LPL Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhong Yang Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LPL Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83

LPL Financial has a consensus price target of $230.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.99%. Given LPL Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Zhong Yang Financial Group.

Summary

LPL Financial beats Zhong Yang Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers consultancy and escrow agency, currency exchange, structured note subscriber, and margin financing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes. The company also provides advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers money market programs; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

