CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of CNMD opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $131.70.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,118 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

