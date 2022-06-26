CONTRACOIN Price Up 34.5% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $39.05 million and $43,941.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00096287 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

