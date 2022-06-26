Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNVY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.11.

Shares of Convey Health Solutions stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Convey Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $96.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,885,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

