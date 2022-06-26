Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:CMT opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

