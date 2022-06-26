Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $599,689.29 and $314.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001871 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00144192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

