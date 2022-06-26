Cosmos Market Capitalization Hits $2.43 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $8.48 or 0.00039746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $264.30 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,283.83 or 0.99810387 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023427 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

