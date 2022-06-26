Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
REG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
NYSE:REG opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78.
Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regency Centers (REG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.