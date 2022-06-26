Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $877.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 133,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in RPT Realty by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 244,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.