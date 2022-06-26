Credit Suisse Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.04.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.91 on Thursday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

