CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $121.00 at Piper Sandler

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.44.

CRSP stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after acquiring an additional 390,209 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

