CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.96. 2,951,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,628. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

