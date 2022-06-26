Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS JPSTF opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

About JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

