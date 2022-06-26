Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $140.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.84. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

