DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

