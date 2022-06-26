DerivaDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.41 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $21.41 million and approximately $210,528.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00143635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00075610 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014464 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

