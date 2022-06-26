Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 2,350 ($28.78) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.07) price target on Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.52) target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($60.02) to GBX 2,800 ($34.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($42.87) to GBX 3,300 ($40.42) in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,542.31 ($43.39).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 1,968.50 ($24.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.62. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,828.50 ($22.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,478 ($67.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,793.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,402.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.