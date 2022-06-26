Dexlab (DXL) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

Dexlab (DXL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Dexlab has a market cap of $2.65 million and $91,729.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dexlab

