Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Tops $0.0012

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $262,754.92 and approximately $51.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00611144 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

