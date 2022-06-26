Digitalcoin One Day Volume Hits $3.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $74,106.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,060.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.10 or 0.05726968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00028033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00271563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00081563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00596476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00540561 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,098,011 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

