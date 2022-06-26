Digitex Futures Price Hits $0.0295 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (DGTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,319.18 or 1.00046711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.