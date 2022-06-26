Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 3.3% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.