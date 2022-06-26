disBalancer (DDOS) Trading 25% Higher This Week

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $849,792.90 and approximately $72,668.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00143336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00070173 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014176 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,156,269 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

