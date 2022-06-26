Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $157.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.58.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

